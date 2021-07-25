India logs 39,742 new Covid-19 cases, 535 more deaths

New Delhi: India’s daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) climbed to 31,371,901 on Sunday as 39,742 cases were registered in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

As many as 535 died due to Covid-19 and 39,972 patients recovered in the same period, taking the cumulative count of deaths and recoveries to 420,551 and 30,543,138 respectively, data updated in the morning also showed. Active cases of Covid-19 stand at 408,212, a fall from 408,977 cases on Saturday.

Sunday’s case count is 645 more than that of Saturday’s when 39,097 people tested Covid-19 positive. While the death toll on Sunday is 11 less than that of Saturday’s when 546 deaths were recorded.

A total of 456,289,567 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far of which 1,718,756 were tested in the last 24 hours, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday.