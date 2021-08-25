India Logs 37,593 New COVID Cases, 648 Deaths In 24 Hrs

New Delhi: India logged 37,593 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data. Besides, 648 deaths were also reported.

According to the data shared, the country saw a total of 34,169 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.68 per cent and total recoveries to 3,17,54,281.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now declined to 3,22,327, the ministry data showed.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,35,758.

The active cases comprise 0.99 per cent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.67 per cent, the ministry said.