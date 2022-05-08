India Logs 3451 New Covid Cases, 40 Deaths -Most From Kerala

New Delhi: India reported 3,451 new Covid casesin a day, pushing the number of active cases of the disease in the country to 20,635 and the overall tally to 4,25,57,495, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The data also showed that 40 fatalities — 35 of them from Kerala alone — were reported in a 24-hour period, taking the cumulative death count to 5,24,064.

The active cases now constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said, adding that the country’s COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.74 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.78 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.79 per cent, the ministry said.