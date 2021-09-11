India logs 33,376 new Covid cases, 308 deaths

New Delhi: India logged 33,376 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,32,08,330 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

In the past 24 hours, 308 people died due to the infection, taking the death toll to 4,42,317.

The Covid-19 active cases stood at 3,91,516 as of September 11. The active cases surged by 870 in 24 hours, as per the ministry’s data.

As many as 15,92,135 tests were conducted on Friday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 54,01,96,989.

The daily Covid testing declined by 1,94,476 in the country on Friday. On Thursday, 17,87,611 tests were conducted.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,23,74,497, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33%.

So far, 73.05 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

