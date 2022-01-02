India logs 27,553 fresh Covid cases; Omicron case tally rises to 1,525

New Delhi: India on Sunday reported 27,553 fresh Covid-19 cases and 284 deaths. Active caseload stands at 1,22,801.

The country also reported a 21 per cent jump in new Covid cases as it reported 27,553 infections today. About 284 people died due to the virus during the period, the data showed.

About 1,525 people in India have contracted the Omicron variant since the first case was reported in November, the Health Ministry said. Maharashtra and Delhi continue to be the worst-hit states. So far, 560 people have recovered from the new strain.