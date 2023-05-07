India logs 2,380 new Covid 19 infections

New Delhi: India on Sunday logged 2,380 new covid19 cases, while the active number of infections came down to 27,212, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Yesterday, India recorded 2,961 new covid cases while the active cases reported was 33,232.

The active cases now comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

There are 5,188 recoveries in the last 24 hours and people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,10,738 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent, according to the health ministry data.

The number of covid tests done during the previous day was 1,38,993. According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.