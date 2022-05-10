India logs 2288 new Covid cases

New Delhi: India logged 2,288 new Covid cases taking the active cases to 19,637, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 5,24,103 with 10 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.95 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.82 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,63,949, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have reached 1,90,50,86,706.