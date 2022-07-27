India Logs 18,313 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 57 Fatalities In Last 24 Hours

New Delhi: India logged 18,313 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 57 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (July 27), the country saw a total of 20,742 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate to around 98.47 per cent and total recoveries data reached 4,32,67,571.

A decrease of 2,486 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,167. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.