India Logs 17,336 New COVID-19 Cases  

New Delhi: India on Friday recorded 17,336 fresh Covid cases, a significant rise from the previous day’s 13,313 counts, as per the Union Health Ministry’s data.

The active caseload has also jumped to 88,284, accounting for 0.20 percent of the total positive cases.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has also reportedly risen to 4.32 percent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 3.07 percent.

Recovery of 13,029 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,27,49,056. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.59 percent.