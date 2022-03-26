India logs 1660 new Covid cases

New Delhi: India on Saturday logged 1,660 single-day coronavirus cases and 4,100 fatalities, Union Health ministry data showed.

India also recorded 4,100 deaths in the last 24 hours, as Maharashtra and Kerala added their backlog numbers, pushing the total death toll to 5,20,855. The country also reported 2,349 recoveries in a day.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,24,80,436, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.20 per cent.

A reduction of 4,789 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The ministry also informed that the active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent.

The nation’s daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.25 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.29 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 182.87 crore on Saturday at 8 am.