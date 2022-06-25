India Logs 15,940 New Covid Cases in a Day

New Delhi: India on Saturday reported a dip in daily coronavirus infections with 15,940 fresh Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The active caseload is at 91,779 and the daily positivity rate is 4.39 percent.

As states register a spike in Covid-19 cases, the rise and fall in cases from time to time is a common phenomenon when an infectious disease transitions from pandemic to endemic phase, experts said on Friday. Underlining the current rise in coronavirus cases is so far limited to certain districts of the country, they said not wearing masks, increased travel and social interactions and low uptake of booster doses of Covid vaccine could possibly be behind the increase.