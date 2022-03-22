India logs 1581 new Covid cases

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 1,549 new Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 43,010,971 while the active cases have further declined to 23,913, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 5,16,543 with 33 daily fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,193 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.28 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.39 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease in the country surged to 4,24,70,515, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 181.56 crore.