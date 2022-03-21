India Logs 1,549 New Covid-19 Cases, 31 Deaths In Last 24 Hrs

New Delhi: As many as 1,549 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the country in the past 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this, the country’s active caseload currently stands at 25,106, which accounts for 0.6 per cent of total cases.

The daily positivity rate in India has been recorded at 0.40 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.40 per cent.

On the other hand, the country witnessed 31 deaths during the same period, said the ministry.

A total of 2,652 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,24,67,774. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, 181.24cr vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.