India Logs 14,506 New Covid-19 Cases, 30 Deaths

New Delhi: India logged 14,506 fresh Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours, data released by the Union Health Ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,077. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The country saw a total of 11,574 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate to around 98.57 per cent and total recoveries data reached 4,28,08,666.