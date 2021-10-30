India Logs 14,313 Fresh COVID Cases In Last 24 Hrs

New Delhi: A total of 14,313 more people in India tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

According to the data, 549 virus-related fatalities have been recorded during the same period.

India’s recovery rate is currently at 98.19 per cent. At least 13,543 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have recovered is 3,36,41,175.

The daily test positivity rate stands at 1.22 per cent while the weekly positivity rate continued to remain below two per cent for last 30 days at 1.18 per cent. Active cases account for less than one per cent of total cases, currently at 0.47 per cent.