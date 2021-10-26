India Logs 12,428 New COVID-19 Cases, 356 Deaths In Last 24 Hrs

New Delhi: India on Tuesday recorded 12,428 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which pushed the nationwide tally to 34,202,202.

Meanwhile, the death toll climbed to 455,068 with 356 daily fatalities, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare update.

On the other hand, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.19 percent, which is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 102.8 crores with more than 58 lakh vaccine doses administered on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said.

The Covid-19 situation in India is under control for the past 2 months. But, few states have started witnessing a surge in new Covid-19 cases in the post-festive week. West Bengal, Assam, and Himachal Pradesh reported up to 40% spike in new Covid-19 cases last week.