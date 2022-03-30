India logs 1233 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: With 1,233 fresh cases, India’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 43,023,215 on Wednesday, while the number of active cases of the infection further declined to 14,704, according to the Union health ministry.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,21,101 with 31 more fatalities, the ministry’s data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases account for 0.03 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said, adding that a reduction of 674 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 42,48,74,10, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

The number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 183.82 crore.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.22 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.25 per cent, according to the health ministry.