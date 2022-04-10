India logs 1054 new Covid cases

New Delhi: India reported a single-day rise of 1,054 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the country to 43,035,271 while the count of active cases fell to 11,132, according to the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,21,685 with 29 daily fatalities being reported, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.

The count of active cases currently comprises 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 233 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,25,024,54 , while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent, the data showed.

The cumulative number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 185.70 crore.