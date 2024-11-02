New Delhi: India has lodged a strong protest against Canada over what it describes as “absurd and baseless” allegations made against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned the representative of the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi on Friday to convey India’s displeasure.

The controversy erupted after Canadian Deputy Minister David Morrison made references to Amit Shah during a parliamentary session, linking him to actions targeting Sikh activists. The Indian government has vehemently denied these allegations, labeling them as part of a deliberate attempt to discredit India on the international stage.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “The Government of India protests in the strongest terms to the absurd and baseless references made to the Union Home Minister of India. Such irresponsible actions will have serious consequences for bilateral ties”.

This incident follows a series of diplomatic tensions between the two nations, including previous accusations by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding Indian agents’ involvement in the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Additionally, Canada’s recent National Cyber Threat Assessment has labeled India as an “adversary,” further straining relation1.

The Indian government has reiterated its commitment to maintaining strong bilateral ties but warned that continued baseless allegations could jeopardize the relationship. The MEA emphasized the need for responsible and fact-based discourse in international relations.

As the situation develops, both nations are expected to engage in further diplomatic discussions to address the growing tensions and seek a resolution.