New Delhi: Diplomatic tensions between India and Canada have escalated dramatically after Canada sought to interrogate Indian diplomats in connection with the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Sikh separatist leader. The move has been met with strong condemnation from the Indian government, which has termed the allegations as “absurd” and “politically motivated.”

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) had requested to waive diplomatic immunity for several Indian diplomats, including the Indian High Commissioner, to facilitate their interrogation. This request was firmly rejected by India, which accused Canada of attempting to implicate its diplomats without substantial evidence.

In response to Canada’s actions, India has expelled six Canadian diplomats and recalled its High Commissioner and five other diplomats from Canada, citing concerns for their safety. The expelled Canadian diplomats include Acting High Commissioner Stewart Ross Wheeler and several other senior officials.

The diplomatic row stems from the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had previously alleged that there was credible evidence linking Indian government agents to the killing, a claim that India has vehemently denied.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement condemning Canada’s actions, stating, “The allegations are preposterous and part of a political agenda. We will not tolerate any attempts to malign our diplomats or our country.” The ministry also emphasized that India remains committed to maintaining diplomatic relations based on mutual respect and non-interference.

