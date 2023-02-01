India Lists Abdul Rehman Makki As UN Listed Terrorist

New Delhi: After the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) listed Pakistan based Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist, India on Wednesday listed him as a UN listed terrorist, news agency ANI reported.

The directive takes effect immediately, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

According to the foreign ministry, Makki is the deputy chief of LeT, as well as the head of LeT’s international relations section and a member of Shura.

Notably, Makki is the brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed. He has occupied various leadership roles within LeT, a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). He has also played a role in raising funds for LeT operations.

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court had convicted Makki in the year 2020 on one count of terrorism financing and sentenced him to prison.

“On 16 January 2023, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities approved the addition of the entry specified below to its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations,” the UN stated in a statement issued earlier in January.

Adressing the media, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said, “We welcome the decision of the UN Security Council’s ISIL and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee to list Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki, who is also the brother-in-law of LeT leader Hafiz Saeed. Makki has occupied various leadership roles in LeT, including raising funds for the organisation.”

“Threats from terrorist organisations in the region remain high and listings and sanctions by the UNSC, are an effective tool to curb such threats and dismantle terror infrastructure in the region,” he added.