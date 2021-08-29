India Lists 136 Billionaires In 2020-21, Odisha Has 0: Reports

New Delhi: The number of billionaires in India remained high at 136 as against 77 in 2018-19, though the count of ultra-high net worth (UHNW) individuals shrunk by five in the country vis-a-vis 2019-20.

As per CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) data, the country has a total of 136 UHNW individuals who have declared a gross annual income of Rs 100 cr (1bn) during the year 2020-21. The billionaire list, however, has none from Odisha.

Though Odisha figured at 16th in the country with regard to real GSDP (means GSDP at 2011-12 prices), the State failed to sign in to the top-20 billionaire states in the country. Interestingly, Jharkhand, which is at the 19th rank in the list of real GSDP size, has for the first time made a debut in the country’s billionaire club. The neighbouring State has made a big bang entry in 2020 with a total count of 4 ultra-rich individuals.