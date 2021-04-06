India likely to reduce vaccine export to meet domestic demands: GAVI

Washington/New Delhi: Head of Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) said the export of ‘Made in India’ vaccines could take a hit in order to meet the local demands.

India reports over 1 lakh new coronavirus cases every day due to surge in cases. “India is, by volume, the largest supplier of vaccines for the developing world.

The Indian government has stepped up vaccination programmes due to reemergence of new wave of outbreaks in India. GAVI operates in a ‘public-private partnership’ model to make vaccines available to developing countries, and also provides vaccines to nearly 50 per cent of the world’s children.

The Ministry of External Affairs on April 2 had clarified that India has not imposed any ban on the export of Covid-19 vaccines despite the surge of the disease in the country.

The MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said there was no ban on export of COVID-19 vaccines. He said till date India has supplied vaccines to over 80 countries across the globe.