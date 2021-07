India Led By Shikhar Dhawan To Lock Horns With Sri Lanka In 1st ODI Today

Colombo: India will locks horns with Sri Lanka in a limited-overs bilateral series on Lankan soil. The tour kickoffs with the first ODI in Colombo on July 18.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will begin at 3:00 PM IST. Toss will take place at 2.30 pm Sunday.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be played at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

The two formidable sides of South Asia have met each other 159 times in the 50-over format, with India reigning supreme by a huge margin.

SQUADS:

India:

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Sri Lanka:

Dasun Shanaka (C), Dhananjaya De Silva (VC),Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana