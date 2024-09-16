New Delhi: India on Sunday launched Operation Sadbhav to dispatch urgent supplies to Vietnam, Laos, and Myanmar, countries ravaged by Typhoon Yagi, which has so far claimed over 200 lives.

These nations have been struggling with severe flooding since the typhoon’s landfall more than a week ago.

Typhoon Yagi first hit the Philippines, resulting in the death of more than a dozen individuals. It then moved westward, affecting southern China and parts of Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos.

According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Operation Sadbhav is part of India’s wider commitment to providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) in the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region, aligning with its “Act East Policy.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced on X (previously known as Twitter), “India launches #OperationSadbhav, demonstrating our solidarity with those affected by Typhoon Yagi, by sending aid to Myanmar, Vietnam, and Laos.”

India has airlifted 35 tonnes of aid to Vietnam, including water purification units, containers, blankets, kitchenware, and solar lanterns, valued at USD 1,000,000 (approximately 83 million INR), as reported by PTI.

The MEA stated that this humanitarian support to Vietnam signifies the strong, enduring ties between the two nations, underscored by their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sympathies and solidarity with the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, right after the typhoon hit Vietnam,” the MEA added.

In Laos, where approximately 40,000 people in the northern region have been impacted by floods and landslides, India has provided 10 tonnes of relief materials valued at USD 100,000 (over 8 million INR), including hygiene kits, blankets, mosquito nets, sleeping bags, and water purification systems.

“Ten tonnes of humanitarian relief supply has been sent to the government of Lao PDR. The supply in the form of hygiene kits, blankets, mosquito nets and repellents, sleeping bags, gen-sets, water purifiers, water purification tablets and disinfectants and other material has been airlifted today on-board a special aircraft from India,” said MEA.