India Launches ‘Operation Kaveri’ To Rescue Citizens From Violence-Hit Sudan

New Delhi: India has launched Operation Kaveri to rescue its citizens stranded in war-torn Sudan, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday. Jaishankar said the government was “committed to assist all our bretheren in Sudan”.

“Operation Kaveri gets underway to bring back our citizens stranded in Sudan. About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan. More on their way. Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home,” Jaishankar tweeted.

On Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that emergency plans for the Indians’ evacuation from Sudan have been put in place, but that any action on the ground would be contingent on the security situation.

It stated that the security situation in Sudan remained “volatile” despite reports of intense fighting emanating from a variety of locations in Khartoum, the nation’s capital.

On Friday, the government said it was concentrating on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens who are currently scattered across Sudan.

“As part of our preparations, and in order to move swiftly, the Government of India is pursuing multiple options,” the MEA said in a statement on Sunday.

“Two Indian Air Force C-130J are currently positioned on standby in Jeddah. And, INS Sumedha has reached Port Sudan,” it said.

“Contingency plans are in place but any movement on the ground would depend on the security situation, which continues to be volatile with reports of fierce fighting at various locations in Khartoum,” the MEA said.

Sudan has been seeing destructive battle between the nation’s military and a paramilitary group for the last 10 days that has purportedly left around 400 individuals dead.