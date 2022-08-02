Table Tennis Gold
India Land Men’s Team Table Tennis Gold

By Pragativadi News Service
Birmingham: Achantha Sharath Kamal-led team Indian men’s table tennis team won its 2nd successive gold medal at Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday.

India defeated Singapore 3-1 in the final with G Sathiyan, and Harmeet Desai winning their singles and doubles matches in a dominant display from India.

India won the gold in the Gold Coast edition, which was a breakthrough tournament for the table tennis stars from India.

This ia also India’s 4th medal at the Commonwealth Games and their third gold medal in the men’s team category.

Sharath Kamal led India to Gold in 2006 Melbourne Games, won bronze at home in New Delhi in 2010.

