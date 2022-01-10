India & Korea To Have Trade Talks On Jan 11

New Delhi: In a bid to discuss bilateral trade-related issues Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal, and Minister for Trade, Republic of Korea, H.E. Mr. Han-koo Yeo, will hold a bilateral meeting on Tuesday.

The discussion will focus on addressing the large trade deficit, market access issues, and non-tariff barriers faced by Indian exporters.

The discussion will also feature investment-related issues. The meeting is expected to further boost India-Korea trade relations in an equitable and balanced manner to the mutual advantage of both countries.