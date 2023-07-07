India joins the Champions Group of the Global Crisis Response Group

New Delhi: India has joined the Champions Group of the Global Crisis Response Group (GCRG), accepting an invitation from United Nations Secretary General (UNSG) António Guterres to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Global Crisis Response Group (GCRG) was set up by the UNSG in March 2022 to address urgent and critical global issues pertaining to interlinked crises in food security, energy, and finance and to coordinate a global response. The GCRG is overseen by the Champions Group comprising of HOS/ HOGs of Bangladesh, Barbados, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia and Senegal.

The decision to join the Group reflects India’s increasing global leadership and committment addressing contemporary global challenges. India’s participation will further boost the efforts of the United Nations in finding result-oriented solutions on developmental issues that impact the world, particularly developing countries.

Shri Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs has been designated as Sherpa to the GCRG process. The Sherpas will meet later today virtually and a meeting of the Champions is scheduled for 21st July 2023.