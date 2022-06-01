India, Italy Hold Military Cooperation Group Meeting In Rome

New Delhi: 11th edition of the India – Italy Military Cooperation Group (MCG) meeting was held from 31 May 2022 to 01 June 22 in Rome, Italy.

India – Italy Military Cooperation Group (MCG) is a forum established to boost defence cooperation between both countries through regular talks at the strategic and operational levels between Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff and the Joint Staff HQ of the Italian Armed Forces.

The meeting was Co-Chaired from the Indian side by Deputy Assistant Chief of Integrated Staff IDC(A), HQ IDS Brigadier Vivek Narang and Italian Defence General Staff Brigadier General Alessandro Grassano, from the Italian side.

The military cooperation group meeting was held in a friendly, warm and cordial atmosphere. Discussions focused on new initiatives under the ambit of the existing bilateral defence cooperation mechanisms and further strengthening ongoing defence engagements.