‘India Is World’s Biggest Yuva Factory’: PM Modi In US

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s “yuva (youth) factory” and said that the India-US partnership will contribute to global growth. He was participating in the ‘Skilling For Future Event’ organised by the National Science Foundation (NSF) on Wednesday and his visit to the organisation was hosted by First Lady Jill Biden. At the event, he highlighted the two nations’ shared priorities around education and workforce.

“I am really happy to have got an opportunity to interact with young and creative minds here. India is working on several projects in collaboration with the NSF. I thank First Lady Jill Biden for planning and organising this event,” PM Modi said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

“The US has the world’s top educational institutions and advanced technologies, while India is the world’s biggest “yuva (youth) factory”, the Prime Minister remarked. He said that he believes, the India-US partnership will prove to be a sustainable and inclusive engine for global growth.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the initiatives undertaken by India to promote education, research, and entrepreneurship.

Elaborating on the skilling mission of his government, PM Modi said that it is important to have education, skill, and innovation for the bright future of youngsters, and India has worked in this direction.

The National Education Policy (NEP), education, and skilling have been integrated. Under the Skilling Mission, more than 50 million people have been trained, and another 15 million are being given training on the latest and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchains, he said while addressing a gathering.

To maintain the momentum of growth, “for India and the US, it is important to ensure a pipeline of talent”, he said, further stating that his goal is to have this decade as “techdecade”.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, “Honoured that @FLOTUS @DrBiden joined us in a special event relating to skill development. Skilling is a top priority for India and we are dedicated to creating a proficient workforce that can boost enterprise and value creation.”