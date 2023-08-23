India is proving again and again that the sky is not the limit: PM Modi on Chandrayaan 3’s Moon landing

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the ISRO team via Video Conferencing to witness the landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the Moon’s surface today. Immediately after the successful landing, the Prime Minister addressed the team and congratulated them for the historic achievement.

The Prime Minister, addressing the team as family members, said that such historic events become the eternal consciousness of a nation. “This moment is unforgettable, unprecedented. It is the moment of the clarion call of ‘Viksit Bharat’, a victory call for India, this is a moment of crossing the ocean of difficulties and walking on the ‘Chandrapath’ of victory. This is a moment of the capability of the 140 crore heartbeats and the confidence of the new energy of India. This is a moment of invoking the rising fortune of India”, the Prime Minister told a jubilant nation. “In the first light of ‘Amrit Kaal’ this is ‘Amrit Varsha’ of success”, a visibly elated Prime Minister added. The Prime Minister quoted the scientists and said, “India is now on the moon!” He stated that we have just witnessed the first flight of the new India.

The Prime Minister informed that he is currently in Johannesburg attending the BRICS Summit but his mind was also focussed on Chandrayaan 3 like every other citizen. He said that every Indian has immersed themselves in celebration and it is a day of festivity for every family as he is connected with every citizen with enthusiasm on this special occasion. The Prime Minister congratulated Team Chandrayaan, ISRO and all the scientists of the country who have worked tirelessly for years and also congratulated the 140 crore countrymen for this wonderful moment filled with enthusiasm, joy and emotion!

“India has reached the South Pole of the Moon where no country in the world could reach to date with the dedication and talent of our scientists”, the Prime Minister remarked. He underlined that all the myths and stories related to the Moon will now change and the proverbs will find a new meaning for the new generation. Referring to the Indian folklore where the Earth is considered ‘Maa’ and the Moon, ‘Mama’, the Prime Minister said that the Moon is also considered very distant and referred to as ‘Chanda Mama dur ke’, but the time is not far when the children would say ‘Chanda Mama ek tour ke’ i.e. the moon is only a tour away.

The Prime Minister, addressing the people of the world, every country and region, said “India’s successful moon mission is not India’s alone. This is a year in which the world is witnessing India’s G-20 presidency. Our approach of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ is resonating across the globe. This human-centric approach that we represent has been welcomed universally. Our moon mission is also based on the same human-centric approach. Therefore, this success belongs to all of humanity. And it will help moon missions by other countries in the future.” Shri Modi added. “I am confident that all countries in the world, including those from the Global South are capable of achieving such feats. We can all Aspire for the moon and beyond.”

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the achievements of Chandrayaan Maha Abhiyan will take India’s flight beyond the lunar orbits. “We’ll test the limits of our solar system, and work to realize the infinite possibilities of the universe for humans”, Shri Modi asserted. The Prime Minister highlighted setting ambitious goals for the future and informed that ISRO is soon going to launch the ‘Aditya L-1’ mission for a detailed study of the Sun. He also touched upon Venus being one of ISRO’s goals. “India is proving again and again that the sky is not the limit”, the Prime Minister said as he highlighted Mission Gaganyaan where India is fully prepared for its first human space flight mission.

The Prime Minister emphasized that science and technology are the basis of the bright future of the country. He said that this day will inspire all of us to move towards a bright future and will show the way to the realization of resolutions. “This day signifies how victory is achieved from the lessons of defeat”, the Prime Minister concluded wishing all the success to the scientists in all their future endeavours.