India is honoured to be WHO’s global centre for traditional medicine: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is honoured to be home to World Health Organization’s Global Centre for Traditional Medicine.

A day earlier, the ministry of Ayush signed an agreement with the UN health agency for the establishment of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India at Jamnagar, Gujarat. Its interim office will be at the Institute of Training and Research in Ayurveda in Gujarat.

“This Centre will contribute towards making a healthier planet and leveraging our rich traditional practices for global good,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

“Traditional medicines and wellness practices from India are very popular globally. This @WHO Centre will go a long way in enhancing wellness in our society,” his another tweet read.

For many millions of people around the world, traditional medicine is the first port of call to treat many diseases,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Ensuring all people have access to safe and effective treatment is an essential part of WHO’s mission, and this new centre will help to harness the power of science to strengthen the evidence base for traditional medicine. I’m grateful to the Government of India for its support, and we look forward to making it a success.”