India, Iran Should Work To Accelerate Exchanges In Post-COVID Era: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly recalled the long-standing civilizational and cultural links between India and Iran, that mutually benefited both countries and promoted regional security and prosperity.

He conveyed this when the Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian, who is on an official visit to India, called on him last evening.

The two leaders discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation initiatives. The Prime Minister stressed that both countries should work to accelerate exchanges in the post-COVID era.

Mr Modi requested the Iran Foreign Minister to also convey his greetings to President Ebrahim Raisi and looked forward to meeting the President of Iran sooner.

Later in a tweet, Mr Modi said, he was happy to receive Iran Foreign Minister for a useful discussion on further development of Centuries-old civilizational links between India and Iran. He said,

Earlier, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar held wide-ranging discussion with his Iranian counterpart in New Delhi. They reviewed the bilateral cooperation, including trade, connectivity, health and people-to-people ties.

The Ministers also exchanged views on global and regional issues including Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Afghanistan and Ukraine. Both Ministers witnessed signing of an agreement on mutual legal assistance in civil and commercial matters.

Both sides acknowledged the significance of bilateral cooperation in the field of regional connectivity and reviewed the progress made at the Shahid Beheshti terminal, Chabahar port.

They agreed that the Chabahar Port has provided much needed sea-access to landlocked Afghanistan and has also emerged as a commercial transit hub for the region, including for Central Asia.

They reaffirmed their commitment to continue to cooperate on the development of Chabahar Port.

Dr. Hossein is also scheduled to visit Mumbai and Hyderabad.