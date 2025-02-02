Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the deep-rooted cultural and historical ties between India and Indonesia during his remarks at the Maha Kumbabhishegam of Shri Sanathana Dharma Aalayam in Jakarta.

He highlighted the shared heritage, faith, and spirituality that connect the two nations, mentioning figures like Lord Murugan, Lord Ram, and Lord Buddha.

Modi also extended warm greetings to devotees of Lord Murugan and expressed his emotional closeness to the event, despite the physical distance. The presence of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto added significance to the occasion.

Stating that the relationship between India and Indonesia is woven with many strong threads, the prime minister mentioned that during Indonesian President Prabowo’s recent visit to India, they cherished many aspects of this shared heritage.

Highlighting that the new grand Murugan Temple in Jakarta adds a new golden chapter to the centuries-old heritage, he expressed confidence that this temple will become a new centre for both faith and cultural values.

Noting that the Murugan temple in Jakarta houses not only Lord Murugan but also various other deities, Modi emphasised that this diversity and plurality form the foundation of our culture.

He said in Indonesia, this tradition of diversity is called ‘Bhinneka Tunggal Ika’, while in India, it is known as ‘Unity in Diversity’.

“The cultural values, heritage, and legacy are enhancing people-to-people connections between India and Indonesia. It is because of our comfort in diversity that people of different communities live so closely in Indonesia and India. Therefore, this holy day today is also inspiring us for Unity in Diversity,” the prime minister said.