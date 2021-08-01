India In Tokyo Olympics On Aug 2: All Eyes On Kamalpreet Kaur, Dutee Chand

Bhubaneswar: After bagging the second medal in Tokyo Olympics, India’s hopes of a maiden athletics medal will rest on Kamalpreet Kaur who will be in action in the women’s discus throw final on Monday.

Indian women’s hockey team will be up against Australia in the quarterfinal. India’s ace sprinter Dutee Chand will also be on track in women’s 200m round 1.

Following is the complete schedule of Indian action on Monday:

ATHLETICS 7:24 AM: Women’s 200m Round 1 – Heat 4 (Dutee Chand)

SHOOTING 8:00 AM: 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Qualification (Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput)

HOCKEY 8:30 AM: Women’s Quarter-final (India vs Australia)

SHOOTING 1:20 PM: 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Final (Subject to Qualification)

EQUESTRIAN 1:30 PM: Eventing Jumping Individual Qualifier (Fouaad Mirza)

ATHLETICS 4:30 PM: Women’s Discus Throw Final (Kamalpreet Kaur)