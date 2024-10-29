New Delhi: India has enforced contractual obligations on the U.S.-based company General Electric (GE) due to persistent delays in the delivery of F-404 engines for the Indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Mk1A, produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Reports indicate that GE has two engines ready for delivery to India, facilitating the handover of two LCA jets to the Indian Air Force (IAF) within this financial year.

The regular supply of these engines, as initially planned in the contract, is now anticipated to continue from March to April 2025, which represents a two-year postponement. A leading daily, quoting a source, stated that the contract’s penalty clauses would be applied to GE due to this delay.

The issue of delayed engine deliveries has been addressed in high-level discussions, including talks between the National Security Advisors (NSAs) of the two nations and during the recent visit by India’s Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh.

To provide some background, the Defence Ministry initially signed a contract worth ₹48,000 crore with HAL in February 2021 for 83 LCA-Mk1A jets, an upgrade from the currently operational LCA-Mk1. In August 2021, HAL entered into a $716 million agreement with GE Aviation for 99 F-404 engines and associated support. According to this agreement, the first three LCA-Mk1A jets were scheduled for delivery to the IAF by February 2024, with a subsequent annual delivery of 16 jets over five years.

Recently, the Defence Ministry sanctioned the purchase of an additional 97 LCA-Mk1A jets, increasing the total Mk1A order to 180 units. Together with 220 units of the LCA-Mk1 variant, the entire fleet is estimated to cost around ₹1.15 lakh crore.

As a contingency plan to mitigate the impact of these delays on the delivery timeline, HAL has implemented a temporary measure of utilizing Category-2 or previously used engines until the new ones are delivered.