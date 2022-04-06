India Hosts Clean Energy Ministerial Senior Officials Meeting

New Delhi: India is hosting the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) senior officials meetings starting today. This will conclude on 08th April.

The meeting is being organised to review the work of various workstreams in Clean Energy Policies. The meeting will also be used to prepare the agenda for the upcoming Clean Energy Ministerial Meeting in September 2022.

The opening session held today dealt with the “Transition Agenda” with welcome remarks by the Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Power, followed by a keynote address by the Secretary, Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. This was followed by discussions on topics such as Clean Power, Green Steel, and Hydrogen.

The governments of India and the United Kingdom lead the plenary dialogue on the future of Energy Transition. International Energy Agency, International Renewable Energy Agency and UN High Level Action Champions presented the emerging findings of the State of Sectoral Transitions (SoST) draft report, summarising chosen methodologies and the overall trajectory of their work.

The second session was dedicated to “Scaling-Up Clean Energy Innovation and Actions – Investment Opportunities”. This commenced with opening remarks by the session chair, Additional Secretary, NITI Aayog.

The key speakers for this session were: Director General, International Solar Alliance; Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Power; Advisor, Ministry of Finance; Managing Director and CEO, Invest India; Chairman, IREDA; Chairman and Managing Director, Power Finance Corporation; and Chairman and Managing Director, Rural Electrification Corporation.

The discussion included key interventions by industry representatives like ADB, KfW, WB, Reliance, Adani Green, Dalmia Cement, Tata Cleantech, Hero Future, and Shell Energy, followed by an open house discussion. The session aimed at identifying investment opportunities for clean energy innovation & deployment.

The Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) is a high-level global forum of 29 member countries to promote policies and programs that advance clean energy technology through sharing of knowledge and best practices with a focus on transition to a global clean energy future. It brings together the world’s leading economies, international organisations and companies to achieve a single mission i.e., to accelerate clean energy transitions.