India Holds Covid Readiness Drills

New Delhi: Hospitals across the country will hold a drill today to assess their preparedness to tackle any spike in Covid cases. The exercise will be led by health ministers of the states concerned.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya oversaw the drill at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. “Such exercises would help our operational readiness, help in filling gaps if any and will consequently strengthen our public health response,” Mr Mandaviya had said at a meeting with Indian Medical Association (IMA) yesterday.

The drill will focus on parameters such as availability of health facilities in all districts, capacity of isolation beds, oxygen-supported beds, ICU (intensive care unit) beds and ventilator-supported beds.

It will also focus on human resource capacity in terms of healthcare professionals trained in Covid management and healthcare professionals skilled in ventilator management and operation of medical oxygen plants.