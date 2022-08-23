India Head Coach Rahul Dravid Tests COVID Positive

New Delhi: Indian men’s cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. Following this, Dravid’s participation in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match remains doubtful.

Rahul Dravid was not part of the Indian setup on the tour of Zimbabwe as VVS Laksman was named the stand-in head coach for the three-match ODI series.

India will play its first game of the Asia Cup on August 28 against Pakistan.