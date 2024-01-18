India Has More Gold Reserves Than Saudi Arabia, UK

New Delhi: The United States has emerged as the country with the largest gold reserves in the world, as estimated by the World Gold Council (WGC).

According to the list released by the WGC, India is placed at the ninth spot and is ahead of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom.

The US has gold reserves measuring 8,133.46 tonnes per the WGC list, valued at $489,133 million. Germany is at a distant second spot with estimated gold reserves of 3,352 tonnes.

Italy, France and Russia occupy the third, fourth and fifth spots respectively. India has gold reserves measuring 2,191.53 tonnes, valued at $ 131,795 million per the WGC list.