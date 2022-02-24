India Hammer Sri Lanka By 62 Runs In 1st T20I

Lucknow: India dominated the first T20I against Sri Lanka in the ongoing first T20I at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow.

The home team won the first tie by 62 runs. Chasing a mammoth 200 for victory, the visiting team Sri Lanka were restricted to 137 for 6 in 20 overs thanks to a superb effort with the ball by fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar before the spinners took charge of the proceedings.

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Venkatesh Iyer have taken two wickets each while Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja have also scalped a wicket each.

Chahal also went past Jasprit Bumrah to become India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is.

Earlier, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer smashed the fifties as India managed to post a competitive total of 199 for two.

Ishan led the charge with a brisk 89 before Shreyas powered India’s innings with an unbeaten 57 off just 28 balls.

Ishan and Rohit Sharma had added 111 runs for the opening wicket before the latter was dismissed on 44.

Ishan and Shreyas then added 44 for the second wicket before the latter and Jadeja added 44 to help India’s cause.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and skipper Dasun Shanaka elected to bowl.