India gets proposals worth Rs 1.5L cr for semiconductor, display fabs

New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and IT has said that India Semiconductor Mission, which has been set up as a dedicated institution for Semicon India Programme, has received 5 applications for Semiconductor and Display Fabs. It entails a total investment to the tune of over one lakh 53 thousand crore rupees.

Three companies have summited proposals for semiconductor fabs and two companies for display fabs. Vedanta in Joint Venture with Foxconn, IGSS ventures pte, Singapore and ISMC have submitted applications for Semiconductor Fabs. Vedanta and Elest have submitted applications for Display Fabs. The applicant companies under the Semiconductor and Display Fab Schemes have been issued acknowledgment by this Mission.

ISM will coordinate with the applicant companies who have also reached out to states to provide access to world class infrastructure. It will work closely with the state governments to establish high-tech clusters with 300 to 500 acres of developed land, 100 Kilo Volt Ampere Power, 50 Million Litre Per Day Water, availability of natural gases and common facility centres for testing and certification. The first round of applications was invited till 15th of this month for establishment of Semiconductor and Display Fabs. Semicon India Programme is building on the successes of Digital India Programme and Make in India Programme in electronics manufacturing sector.

The Semicon India Programme which has been approved with an outlay of 76 thousand crore rupees has elicited good response form the industry. In order to widen and deepen electronic manufacturing and ensure development of a robust and sustainable Semiconductor and Display ecosystem in the country, the Union Cabinet had approved the Programme in December last year.