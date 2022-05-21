India gears up for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022™; 13 teams book their spots

India is all set to host its first-ever FIFA women’s tournament when 16 teams make their way to the country for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022™ this October.

After the completion of the UEFA Women’s U-17 Championship earlier this month, three European countries joined hosts India, China PR, Japan, New Zealand, USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile and Colombia in the team line-up for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022™. There are three more spots up for grabs that will be fought for among the Member Associations of the CAF – Cameroon, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Ghana and Morocco.

The sides will be abreast of their opponents when the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022™ Official Draw takes place in Zurich on 24 June 2022.

The winners of the UEFA Women’s U-17 Championship – Germany and the runners-up – Spain had already confirmed their trip to India after making it to the final. Meanwhile, France booked their spot in the tournament after defeating the Netherlands in the third-place play-off match.

While the Brazilian and Colombian sides showed their excitement about traveling to India on social media, French coach Cecile Locatelli speaking from their team’s perspective said, “Appearing at a World Cup is great for the players. You only have to look at the World Cup we won in 2012 – lots of the players are now representing us at full international level. It’s a great experience, and for the staff and the coaches, it’s a very good competition to learn how to help young players progress.”

Canadian player Clare Logan also shared her excitement about playing the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022™, “We’re all overjoyed to have qualified. We’ll continue to work hard both on and off the pitch for the incredible opportunity that is playing at a FIFA World Cup.”

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022™, to be hosted in Bhubaneswar, Goa and Navi Mumbai, will be played from 11-30 October 2022.