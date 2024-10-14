RelatedPosts No Content Available

India on Monday expelled six Canadian diplomats shortly after summoning Canada’s Charge d’Affaires, Stewart Wheeler. India communicated that the unfounded targeting of its High Commissioner, along with other diplomats and officials in Canada, was entirely unacceptable.

The Government of India has decided to expel the following 6 Canadian Diplomats: Mr. Stewart Ross Wheeler, Acting High Commissioner; Mr. Patrick Hebert, Deputy High Commissioner; Ms. Marie Catherine Joly, First Secretary; Mr. lan Ross David Trites, First Secretary; Mr. Adam James Chuipka, First Secretary; & Ms. Paula Orjuela, First Secretary. They have been asked to leave India by or before 11:59 PM on Saturday, October 19, 2024,” read an MEA statement.

