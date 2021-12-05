India End Junior Hockey World Cup Campaign At 4th Place

Bhubaneswar: India ended the FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup campaign at 4th place after losing out to France by 1-3 on Sunday at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

French skipper Timothy Clement, who deservedly won the player of the match, scored another hat-trick against the hosts India to lead France to a podium finish.

Clement made the last one count to score his brace and increase the team’s lead to 2-0. India showed some intent to get their second penalty corner in the 37th minute only to miss the chance. However, Sudeep Chirmako scored the first goal for India in the 42nd minute.

In the 47th minute Timothee scored the third goal for his team to take them into an advantageous 3-1position. Thereafter, it seemed all over for the hosts as they tried in vein to reduce the margin only to be thwarted by French defenders.