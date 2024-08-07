India Embassy Rescues 14 Nationals from Laos Cyber Scam Centers, Issues Urgent Advisory

The Indian Embassy in Laos has successfully rescued 14 Indian youths from cyber-scam centres located in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ). Officials are diligently coordinating with Lao authorities to facilitate their safe repatriation to India.

To date, the embassy has rescued a total of 548 Indian youths.

In a social media post, the Indian Embassy in Laos announced, “Embassy rescues 14 more Indian youth from cyber-scam centres in Golden Triangle SEZ. Our officials work tirelessly and closely with Lao authorities to ensure their safe return back to India. 548 Indian youth rescued so far.”

The embassy also issued a warning to Indian nationals about deceptive job offers in Laos, urging them not to endanger themselves with such offers that could involve them in cyber scams.

Sharing the advisory, the embassy cautioned, “Indian youth advised NOT to put themselves at risk regarding any job offers in Lao PDR / Laos which may be luring and forcing them into committing cyber-scams. Do read and follow the enclosed Advisory carefully”

The Indian Embassy in Laos has noted, “Instances have come to our notice recently wherein Indian nationals are being lured for employment through Thailand in Lao People’s Democratic Republic (PDR) also known as Laos.”

“These fake jobs are for posts such as of ‘Digital Sales and Marketing Executives’ or ‘Customer Support Service by dubious companies involved in call-centre scams and cryptocurrency fraud in Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Laos. Agents in places such as Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore and India associated with these firms are recruiting Indian nationals by taking a simple interview and the typing test, and are offering high salaries, hotel bookings along with return air tickets and visa facilitation,” it added.

The statement from the Indian Embassy in Laos was cut off and did not include the full information about the victims.

In a statement, the Indian Embassy in Laos stated, “Victims are illegally taken across the border into Laos from Thailand and held captive to work in Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Laos under harsh and restrictive conditions. At times, they are taken hostages by criminal syndicates indulging in illegal activities and forced to work in strenuous conditions under constant physical and mental torture.”

“In some other cases, Indian workers have been brought to Laos to work in other regions of Laos in low-cost jobs such as mining, wood factory, etc. In most cases, their handlers exploit them and endanger them in illegal work. A number of Indians have been rescued under very difficult conditions,” it added.

The embassy also clarified that visas on arrival in Thailand or Laos do not authorize employment, and Lao authorities do not grant work permits for such visas, which are intended solely for tourism.

Furthermore, the issue of trafficking Indian nationals via cyber scam operations was addressed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a meeting with Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone earlier in July.