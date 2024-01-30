India Drops To Fifth Position On Maldives’ Top 10 Tourism Markets

New Delhi: India, which had topped the Maldives tourism chart in December 2023, slipped to the fifth spot per data released by the Maldives Ministry of Tourism on Monday.

Maldives tourism sees a decline in India’s share amid diplomatic tensions over the derogatory remarks by some Maldivian ministers against Prime Minister Modi. However, China remained at the third spot compared to its position in December 2023.

The Maldives, renowned for its pristine beaches and luxury tourism, has witnessed a significant shift in its tourist demographics, with Indian visitors dropping from the third to the fifth largest group within three weeks.

Indian tourists have long been a key demographic for the Maldives, comprising nearly 11% of its tourism market 2023. However, the recent controversy surrounding Modi’s beach excursion to Lakshadweep on January 2 stirred up a storm, leading to a notable decline in Indian tourist numbers.