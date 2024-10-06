Gwalior: In a commanding display of cricket, India secured a decisive seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first T20I at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, India’s bowlers quickly dismantled the Bangladeshi batting lineup, restricting them to a modest total of 127 runs.

The standout performers with the ball were debutant Mayank Yadav and the returning Varun Chakaravarthy. Yadav, making his much-anticipated debut, impressed with his pace, taking 1 wicket for 21 runs in his four overs. Chakaravarthy, showcasing his mystery spin, claimed 3 wickets for 31 runs, troubling the Bangladeshi batsmen throughout his spell.

Bangladesh struggled to build any significant partnerships, with only a few batsmen reaching double figures. Their innings concluded at 127 all out in 19.5 overs.

In response, India’s batting lineup made light work of the chase. Sanju Samson (29 off 19 balls), Suryakumar Yadav (29 off 14 balls), and Hardik Pandya (39 not out off 16 balls) played aggressive knocks, ensuring India reached the target in just 11.5 overs with seven wickets in hand.

This victory gives India a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the next game scheduled to be played in Delhi on October 9, 2024. The Indian team will look to continue their dominant form and seal the series in the upcoming match.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related