India-Designed Chip To Track School Buses, Weapons Systems

New Delhi: A Bengaluru-based space technology company has unveiled an indigenously designed NavIC chip which can use India’s own navigation satellite system to provide positioning services that have applications in civilian and defence sectors.

The 12-nanometre chip can be fitted into a mobile phone or any handheld device and can receive signals from the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) or the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), the Global Positioning System of the US and the GLONASS constellation of Russia.

Designed by the IIT-Kharagpur incubated Elena Geo Systems, the chip was on Thursday presented to Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan in the presence of Samir V Kamat, chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.